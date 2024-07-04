Djokovic aces Wimbledon return post-surgery. July. 04, 2024 08:23. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

If it weren't for the grey knee brace, it would be hard to believe it was only 27 days since his surgery. Novak Djokovic has taken the first step towards becoming the all-time leader in major tennis tournament titles (25) for both men and women. The 37-year-old Serb swept aside Czech player Vit Kopriva, ranked No. 123, 3-0 in one hour and 58 minutes in the first round of the men's singles at Wimbledon on Wednesday, in what The Guardian described as a "one-sided" game where Djokovic "never really [had] to get out of second gear."



Djokovic withdrew from the French Open quarter-finals on June 5, saying he had been diagnosed with a "torn meniscus in his right knee.” He underwent surgery the next day. "I wouldn't have taken the risk in any other tournament, but I love Wimbledon so much," Djokovic said in his first competitive match since the surgery. "It was very good. Very pleased with the way I felt on the court." Djokovic often mentions that he started playing tennis with the goal of competing at Wimbledon. Djokovic, who is chasing the record for most Wimbledon titles, will play Jacob Fearnley in the tournament's second round on Thursday.



