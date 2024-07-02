The ruling party’s leadership race heats up. July. 02, 2024 08:07. .

As the early leadership race for the People Power Party (PPP) heats up ahead of the July 23 national convention, it has become embroiled in a controversy over 'politics of betrayal.' Recent polls show candidate Han Dong-hoon enjoying high favorability among ruling party supporters, prompting candidates Na Kyung-won, Won Hee-ryong, and Yoon Sang-hyun to collectively attack Han with a betrayal narrative against President Yoon Suk-yeol. In response, Han's camp is actively countering by questioning if their rivals suffer from "Hanphobia," further intensifying the mudslinging. Concerns are already emerging within the party that this could lead to an irreparable divide reminiscent of the past conflicts between pro-Park Geun-hye and anti-Park Geun-hye factions.



Since last week, the ruling party's leadership race has descended into a brawl over betrayal narratives primarily due to the anxiety other candidates feel about the 'Eoe Dae Han (Han Dong-hoon will become the representative anyway)' sentiment. Various polls show Han as the top candidate for party leader, with some surveys indicating that most of the ruling party's supporters prefer him. In response, the three candidates have launched a coordinated attack against Han, citing his proposal for a special investigation into the death of Corporal Chae, which involved a third-party recommendation process, as evidence of his betrayal. They have accused him of betrayal for personal gain (Won), selfish betrayal (Na), and politics of betrayal leading to "absolute Yoon rejection" (Yoon). Han's camp has retaliated by questioning who the real betrayer is, bringing up the past actions of the other candidates.



Such petty disputes reflect a pathetic stance akin to an ostrich burying its head in the sand, even in an imminent crisis. Despite suffering the worst general election defeat in history as the ruling party, nothing has changed within the PPP. As the emergency committee chair and senior members, everyone is responsible for the election loss. Yet, instead of self-reflection, they are busy watching President Yoon and his pro-Yoon faction, blaming others. Thus, the PPP cannot present a vision for conservative innovation, establish a healthy party-government relationship, or propose reform plans necessary for regaining power, all of which are crucial beyond the upcoming convention.



This disgraceful election campaign suggests that none of the leadership candidates are mindful of the current state of a minority ruling party powerless against an overwhelmingly dominant opposition. The ruling party’s primary duty now is to understand the underlying public sentiment, bridge the gap between the president and the public, and pave the way forward. However, all the candidates are solely focused on positioning themselves as rivals to the opposition, without addressing how they would persuade the president and the opposition to achieve cooperation. On Monday, the government and the opposition clashed head-on in the National Assembly, continuing an extreme confrontation, but the ruling party was left helpless.



한국어