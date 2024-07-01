SEVENTEEN performs at Glastonbury Festival. July. 01, 2024 07:55. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Boy band SEVENTEEN became the first Korean artist to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in England. Glastonbury is the oldest music festival in the world and is considered a 'dream stage' by many musicians.



SEVENTEEN performed for about an hour at the festival, which was held at an outdoor venue called Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, on Friday (local time). The group sang 13 songs, including 'MAESTRO,' 'Rock with You,' and performed their signature perfectly synchronized dances, which are unique to Korean idol groups. “Even though we have different languages, nationalities, and cultures, we can connect through music,” said Joshua, one of the members. “That's why we're here.”



“The crowd initially gave a lukewarm response to SEVENTEEN, who are less well-known in the U.K. than in the U.S., but this changed to enthusiasm as their energetic performance continued," the BBC said. "The show was a sign of K-pop’s growing chart dominance.”



"SEVENTEEN made history as the first K-pop band to perform at Glastonbury," the Guardian wrote, citing photos of fans holding signs that read 'I love you' and 'Very Nice' in Korean and holding up Korean flags.



