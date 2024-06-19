North Korean soldiers cross MDL again. June. 19, 2024 07:59. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The area North Korean troops crossed over the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) on Tuesday is known as the border area between Cheorwon and Hwacheon in Gangwon Province. It is 40 to 50 kilometers east of Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, where North Korean troops crossed over the MDL on June 9.



The Korean military viewed the crossing as an incident, as previously done on June 9. However, it is unusual for North Korea to repeat the act in nine days. The behavior was also interpreted as North Korea’s dissatisfaction with China, as June 18 was when the North Korea-China ‘2+2’ diplomatic and security dialogue was held.



It was also recently discovered that many North Korean soldiers planting land mines in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) had been killed or injured in explosions. In addition, the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that thousands of North Korean troops are being mobilized every day in about 10 locations around the MDL to lay mines and create barren land to reinforce anti-tank barriers and boundaries within the DMZ.



Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, approximately 20 to 30 North Korean soldiers crossed the MDL in the border area of Cheorwon and Hwacheon. Some were armed with rifles, while others reportedly held pickaxes and shovels. They crossed the MDL by around 20 meters and retreated after the South Korean military issued warning broadcasts and warning shots.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff determined that the act was unintentionally done while removing bushes within the DMZ, where the MDL markings were complex to see due to the thick bushes. At the same time, North Korea may have tried to test South Korea’s military readiness on the pretense of weeding, given that the act was repeated twice in similar circumstances. “They may have conducted reconnaissance by pretending to cross the line accidentally,” said a military source.



According to the South Korean military, the wall being constructed by the North Korean military is viewed as an anti-tank obstacle rather than a borderline. This structure was built at the four northern gates of the DMZ, standing four to five meters high and tens to hundreds of meters wide. “The wall may be built as a borderline (of the MDL), but it is difficult to determine at this point,” said a military source. “It also appears to be a measure to strengthen internal control by restricting defecting by North Korean soldiers and residents.”



