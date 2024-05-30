Dancers pose for fashion brands. May. 30, 2024 07:39. by 이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com.

Kang Mi-sun, principal dancer of the Universal Ballet Company, won the Benoit de la Danse, the best female dancer award, last year. She was photographed jumping high for Shinsegae International’s Della Lana's spring collection in a black jacket and white pants instead of her usual ballet tutu. She displayed her charm by showing ballet movements in everyday apparel instead of her usual ballet attire.



This is an example of a ‘win-win collaboration’ between the dance and fashion brands. In addition, Choi Ho-jong, a member of the National Dance Company of Korea, and modern dancer Seo Ye-jin also posed for ‘EE,’ a Korean domestic designer brand, last year. The dynamism of the photo was heightened by the dancers posing as if dancing in a duo on a beach with waves.



What’s behind the drive of the fashion industry to include dancers in photos? “Dancer models have thicker lines than regular models and are good at expressing dynamic yet elegant poses. They also effectively convey ‘their own beauty and confidence’ as world-class dancers,” said an employee with Della Lana. The opportunity promotes publicity for dancers and dance companies as well.



한국어