UAE president’s visit focuses on defense investment and cooperation. May. 29, 2024 08:02. by 이상헌 기자 dapaper@donga.com.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a state visit at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The two leaders plan to discuss strengthening defense cooperation and other bilateral issues. This visit marks the first time an incumbent UAE president has visited South Korea. The heads of the major business conglomerates also met with President Muhammad to discuss economic cooperation.



President Yoon and the First Lady hosted Sheikh Mohammed and his wife at Changdeokgung Palace, where they walked around Buyongji pond, enjoyed traditional performances, and had tea. The summit, the 29th between the two nations, will review the UAE's $30 billion investment pledge made last year and explore new areas of cooperation in fields like energy, defense, construction, and advanced technology.



The UAE is the only Middle Eastern country with a “special strategic partnership” with South Korea, making it a crucial ally. As Sheikh Mohammed’s aircraft entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), it was escorted by four F-15K Air Force fighter jets.



Before his social engagements and dinner with President Yoon, Sheikh Mohammed met with business leaders to discuss economic cooperation. Prominent South Korean business figures, including Samsung Electronics’ Lee Jae-yong, SK Group’s Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group’s Chung Eui-sun, Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Eui-seon, and GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo, met with Sheikh Mohammed for an hour-long meeting at Lotte Hotel Seoul.



