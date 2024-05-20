Gov’t takes back its ban on cross-border products without KC mark. May. 20, 2024 07:51. by 고도예, 이상헌 yea@donga.com.

Coming under criticism for completely prohibiting 80 types of items, including strollers and toys without the Korea Certification mark, from being purchased directly from overseas, the South Korean government seems to be trying to mitigate the controversy by remarking that it will only ban items that are found harmful in safety inspections. Amid a backlash in the consumer market, it, in effect, reversed its policy decision just three days after it was announced last Thursday. The retraction of its own words has only fueled concerns and confusion among consumers since the government failed to design and implement the policy from the perspective of citizens who are influenced by its decisions.



Second Vice Minister Lee Jung-won of government policy coordination said in a joint briefing with related departments held at Government Complex-Seoul, “We have no reason or means to block harmless goods,” adding that related authorities will have a preliminary safety inspection of 80 types of items. He explained that last Thursday’s announcement aimed to ban particular items that turn out to be harmful in inspections of 80 categories, clarifying that the government did not intend to block overseas direct purchases per se.



As for the KC mark that the government previously asked for to guarantee safety in overseas direct deals, the government said that the KC mark system is not the only one that serves the purpose and the government will collect various opinions and thoroughly review.



