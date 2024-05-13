Melania Trump blocks youngest son's 'political debut'. May. 13, 2024 07:48. by 김윤진기자 kyj@donga.com.

The political debut of former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron (18), has been canceled. It is speculated that Barron's mother, Melania, the former president's wife, had a negative response.



“Barron will not be a delegate to the Republican National Convention in July,” Melania's office said in a statement on Friday, according to Reuters and other outlets. “While Barron was honored to be selected as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Florida, unfortunately he will not be able to attend due to commitments,” the statement added.



The Republican Party will officially select Trump as its presidential nominee on July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Earlier on May 8, Barron was named to the Republican delegate list for Florida, the former president's home state. Of the former president's three sons and two daughters, other than his eldest daughter Ivanka, his eldest son Trump Jr., his second son Eric, and his second daughter Tiffany have become delegates.



“He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics,’ Trump said in a radio interview shortly after Barron's delegate selection. This spurred speculation that Barron would join the convention as a delegate from Florida, effectively entering politics. But within a day, Melania's office reversed course.



한국어