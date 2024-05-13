Korean installation artists at the Smithsonian entrance. May. 13, 2024 07:47. by 이지윤기자 asap@donga.com.

"Public Figures," a creation by Korean artist Suh Do-ho (62), centered around the theme of 'grass roots,' has been installed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art (NMAA) in Washington, D.C., the U.S. This artwork emerged following a commission from NMAA, which commemorated its 100th anniversary last year. Anticipated to attract 25 million annual visitors over the next five years, it promises to be a significant draw for the museum.



This installation made its debut at the museum entrance on April 27 (local time). Featuring approximately 400 small figures with varied appearances, they collectively support a towering statue about three meters high, each with their hands raised above their heads. Notably, the statue does not depict any specific prominent figure. Despite serving as a commemorative piece for the museum's 100th anniversary, there is no plaque accompanying it to announce its significance.



"I aimed to subvert the typical Western monument's tendency to compel visitors to look upward," Suh said in an interview with The Washington Post. "The true heroes of this monument are the 'common people.'" He ascribed significance to the piece, saying, "While a single blade of grass may seem feeble, the collective strength of many blades ensures its resilience."



"It prompts visitors to contemplate what facets of history merit celebration and the underlying motivations behind such commemorations,” NMAA Director Chase Robinson remarked. "It invites reflection on the relative significance of politicians, heroes, and ordinary people throughout history," NMAA curator Carol Heo said. The Washington Post hailed it as an endeavor to challenge traditional notions surrounding public art.



