Woo Sang-hyuk's rivalry and friendship transcend borders. May. 11, 2024 08:05. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Woo Sang-hyuk, the high-jumping sensation, has once again proven his mettle on the global stage. In a thrilling face-off with elite high jumpers from around the world, Woo secured a commendable second place. This achievement has significantly boosted his chances of clinching an Olympic medal at the upcoming Paris Games. He matched the impressive height cleared by the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and top-rated active jumper Mutaz Barshim of Qatar. However, he narrowly missed the gold due to clearing the height on a later attempt.



Woo Sang-hyuk's prowess was on full display at the 'What Gravity Challenge' in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. On his third attempt, he soared over 2.31 meters, securing a well-deserved silver medal. His performance was a testament to his skill and dedication, matching the gold medalist, Barshim, in height but falling short due to a later attempt. The bronze went to American JuVaughn Harrison, who cleared 2.28 meters.



The 'What Gravity Challenge,' a high-profile, high jump-only event, was jointly hosted by Barshim and the Qatar Athletics Federation. This prestigious competition drew twelve top-tier athletes, including New Zealand's Hamish Kerr. Recognized as a Continental Tour Silver level event by the World Athletics Federation, it serves as a crucial lead-up to the Paris Olympics. The event's stature was further elevated by the participation of regular rivals of Woo, adding to the anticipation and excitement.



On May 3, Woo soared over 2.25 meters at the KBS Cup National Athletics Competition in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province. His personal record of 2.36 meters is also the standing Korean record.



