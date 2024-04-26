Heated competition for tickets to Na Hoon-a’s last concert shows. April. 26, 2024 08:05. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Seventy-seven legendary trot singer Na Hoon-a will embark on his last concert tour, “2024 Thank You-LAST CONCERT,” this Saturday. With his fans expecting to grab the last opportunity to see him perform on stage before he retires, tickets to all 13 concerts (except the Jeonju concert, for which online ticketing will start later) sold out quickly. Even a growing number of ticket scalpers and scammers are aiming at those still desperate to buy tickets.



Na Hoon-a’s nationwide concert tour will begin in Incheon this Saturday, followed by Cheongju and Ulsan in May, Changwon, Cheonan, and Wonju in June, and Jeonju in July. With two rounds scheduled back to back at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. every Saturday, this seasoned singer shows how incredibly vigorous he stays even in his late 70s.



In February, Na Hoon-a’s agency, Yeara Yesori, announced that he would open concerts, releasing his hand-written letter with his signature. “I had no idea how brave I was supposed to be before ending my singing career. I will ‘quit when I am ahead’ as a simple, easy saying goes,” he wrote, implying that he would likely retire soon. Nevertheless, the agency has not officially announced his retirement yet. Many are paying attention to the singer to see if he will mention his retirement.



With this upcoming concert tour possibly being Na Hoon-a’s finale in his career, his fans dropped everything and snatched up tickets. However, illegal tickets are selling at hundreds of thousands won on the market as many still fail to grab tickets. His fans are also excited to see what theme idea he has for his shows, which he calls his “last concert.” In his previous concerts, his new songs were released live.



