Lee Jung-hoo continues to shine with hitting streak. April. 20, 2024 08:13. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Korea's star baseball player and current contender for the San Francisco Giants, Lee Jung-hoo, continues his impressive hitting streak with 10 consecutive games. As the leadoff center fielder, Lee contributed two hits in four at-bats, scoring a crucial run for the team during the MLB home game against Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.



Lee extends his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games, facing Arizona Diamondbacks' starting pitcher Ryne Nelson in his first at-bat during the bottom of the first inning. Remarkably, he achieves a multi-hit performance for the second consecutive game and the seventh time this season, delivering with one out and a runner on second base in the bottom of the third inning. However, surpassing Kang Jung-ho's 2016 record of 36 games with two or more hits remains a formidable challenge for Lee. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Lee advances to first base following an error by Arizona's second baseman, subsequently scoring a run as his teammates deliver key hits.



Lee earns praise from teammate Logan Webb for his unwavering focus while tracking a hit by Arizona's leadoff batter, Jake McCarthy, during the top of the sixth inning. Webb maintains a shutout until the seventh inning, ultimately securing the win as the team triumphs with a 5-0 victory. MLB.com features images of Korean fans, donning uniforms adorned with Lee's name, passionately supporting him from the stands behind the catcher, showcasing their unwavering loyalty.



