Tayler Swift joins Forbes’ list of billionaires. April. 04, 2024 07:49. by 이기욱 기자 71wook@donga.com.

World-renowned pop star Taylor Swift has joined the ranks of billionaires for the first time this year. She is the first singer to become a billionaire solely through her main occupation, singing and performing.



Forbes released the 2024 billionaire list on Tuesday (local time), noting that “Swift was ranked 2,545th out of 2,781 billionaires in the world. She is estimated to have amassed a net worth of $1.1 billion.” The business magazine selects and announces individuals with assets worth more than $1 billion.



According to Forbes, Swift is the first musician to become a billionaire purely through singing and performing. Other celebrities are on the list with the most grossing of their wealth through beauty and other side businesses. Swift stands out, however, as her wealth is built through her activities as a musician. “At least half a billion dollars comes from music copyrights and concerts,” reported Forbes. Swift is known to have netted over one billion dollars last year through her world tour “The Eras.”



