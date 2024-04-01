9 days left for ‘Judgement of public opinion’. April. 01, 2024 07:43. .

According to a public opinion poll conducted by The Dong-A Ilbo to commemorate its 104th anniversary, 45.5% of respondents expressed their intention to vote for the Democratic Party of Korea in the upcoming April 10 general elections, while 34.7% indicated support for the People Power Party, and 5.8% favored other political parties. This places the Democratic Party ahead by 10.8 percentage points. Additionally, regarding respondents' voting intentions for proportional representation elections, the results were as follows: 29.8% for the People's Future Party, 24.0% for the Fatherland Innovation Party, and 20.6% for the Democratic Alliance for Democracy, with the pan-opposition group leading over the ruling party.



It remains uncertain whether the outcomes of this opinion poll will translate into a landslide victory for the opposition party. However, the prevailing strength of the opposition party signals a sober assessment by the public of the two years of governance under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. General elections held between presidential terms often serve as mid-term appraisals of the government and ruling party. In this survey, the prominence of governmental oversight over stability in state affairs seems inevitable, given the critical evaluation of President Yoon's performance (61.5% deemed him 'not performing well,' while 32.7% considered him 'performing well').



The ruling party has thrown its full weight into securing victory in the upcoming general elections, yet thus far, it seems insufficient to shift the tide of public sentiment. The People Power Party swiftly transitioned to an emergency response committee system, advocating for the expansion of the metropolitan area and making promises regarding budget investments. Even the president supported the ruling party through public debates on livelihood issues. However, these efforts failed to alleviate the growing public disappointment. In particular, the sharp remarks from the presidential secretary and the controversy surrounding the appointment and subsequent departure of the ambassador to Australia remained unresolved, exacerbating matters. Additionally, the policy to increase the number of medical school students faced criticism for being pushed forward without adequate accompanying measures.



The widespread support for the opposition party is a paradoxical phenomenon fueled mainly by the shortcomings of the ruling party. The Democratic Party faced severe public criticism for what was perceived as the 'unscrupulous' nomination of Representative Lee Jae-myung by the opposition party, while the Fatherland Innovation Party encountered backlash for allocating proportional representation to individuals suspected of corruption. Nonetheless, the government and ruling party's perceived incompetence, self-righteousness, and lack of effective communication have overshadowed the 'opposition judgment theory' aimed at curbing the dominance of the major opposition party, ultimately preventing it from transcending the confines of a mere 'mid-term evaluation period.'



The current wave of public sentiment is formidable, yet its future implications remain uncertain. The elections challenge voters, especially those beyond the fervent supporters of the ruling and opposition parties. Many find themselves in a dilemma, compelled to vote not for the ideal choice but rather for the lesser of two evils. Currently, harsh criticism is leveled at the ruling party for its perceived arrogance and dogmatism, yet voters remain wary of similar traits within the opposition party. With only nine days remaining, the outcome hinges on which party can approach voters with greater humility and sincerity.



한국어