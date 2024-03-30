The reason the universe becomes romantic. March. 30, 2024 07:36. .

Author Hae Do-yeon, a Ph.D. in astronomy and a researcher, quoting the book’s introduction about himself, engages in the fascinating task of "observing the cosmos," infusing his narratives with a distinctive perspective and grandeur. His collection, "The Goddesses of Yggdrasil," stands out for its romantic flair. The collection's thematic focus is crystal clear: humanity's modest knowledge cannot comprehend or dominate the vast universe; the only viable path is one of mutual coexistence and symbiosis. The author transforms what could be seen as a clichéd proposition into a riveting narrative through the lenses of thrillers and adventure stories.



"The Great Silence," his debut work, raises an intriguing question about other intelligent life forms in the universe, as the title suggests. Given the immensity of the cosmos, if there are civilizations beyond Earth, why do they remain silent?



Yet, the core message the author intends to convey delves into the misuse of scientific knowledge and technology by colossal corporations and the underlying human arrogance. 'Intech' is a multinational corporation that almost monopolizes humanity's energy supply, and it is facing an energy crisis. Mihu, the protagonist working in Intech's PR department, is unexpectedly summoned by the vice president to unearth a spy within the company. In this novella, the author weaves an elaborate tapestry of dense settings, extensive scientific insight, conspiracies, conflicts, startling twists, and cosmic-scale cataclysms that engage the readers.



His title story, "The Goddesses of Yggdrasil," offers a contrasting perspective through its protagonists while dealing with a crisis facing humanity. Stationed at a space base, three female researchers studying Europa's ecosystem face Earth's crisis caused by a space virus transported by a meteorite. The project manager from Earth insists that they must expedite the collection of alien life forms, even at the expense of Europa's ecosystem, to devise a solution to save Earth.



Being an astronomer, the author naturally perceives the universe as a realm transcending human reality. His characters are driven by the pursuit of human survival. But moving beyond the narrow focus on human existence alone, his protagonists strive to live in harmony with the entire cosmos. This pursuit of coexistence is where the author, as a lover of literature, finds the essence of true 'romance.'



