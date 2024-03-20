Novelist Gracie Kim: Rich in material containing Korean identity. March. 20, 2024 07:59. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

Gracie Kim (38), a Korean-New Zealand novelist renowned for her bestselling children's novel series 'The Gifted Clans,' recently visited Korea as part of a cultural exchange program facilitated by the New Zealand Embassy in Korea. Kim met with The Dong-A Ilbo at the embassy in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday and expressed her admiration for Korean culture, remarking, “Korean culture is incredibly rich in stories, offering endless inspiration.”



Having immigrated to New Zealand at the age of three, Kim has pursued a career as a full-time writer since 2019. Her notable work, the 'Gifted Clan' trilogy (2021-2023), follows the adventures of young Korean wizards residing in Los Angeles, the U.S. Garnering widespread acclaim from children born in the 2010s, her series even achieved bestseller status in the children's book category of the New York Times. Kim reflected on her inspiration: "My grandmother often shared tales of goblins and tigers with me. I see my role as carrying forward this storytelling tradition and adding my own unique perspective for future generations to enjoy.”



The 'Gifted Clan' series cleverly incorporates various Korea-related elements. For instance, the main character without magical abilities is referred to as 'person (saram),' and the wizarding center is accessed through the chicken corner of 'H Mart,' a well-known Korean market chain in the United States. Additionally, characters communicate with their deceased grandmother using a mobile messenger dedicated to 'gwisin', while Heo Jun, the author of Donguibogam, appears as the guardian deity of the 'bear clan' possessing healing abilities.



Regarding the recent surge of interest in the 'Korean diaspora (immigration)' theme in English-speaking literature and film, Kim noted, "While not everyone directly experiences diaspora, the desire for recognition and belonging is a universal sentiment; thus, it resonates widely."



“The 'Gifted Clan' series also delves into the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance within the magical world,” she said. “Thanks to the growing interest in immigrant narratives, I had the opportunity to explore themes of joy and magic in my writing.” The 'Gifted Clan' series is set to be translated into Korean and published in Korea later this year.



한국어