UK's new laser weapon downs drones for 17,000 won per shot. March. 16, 2024 07:49. by 이기욱기자 71wook@donga.com.

The United Kingdom has unveiled a groundbreaking laser weapon capable of downing an enemy drone at the cost of merely 10 pounds (around 17,000 won). This innovation is considered a monumental shift in air defense, especially when juxtaposed with the exorbitant costs of traditional interceptor missiles, which can run into the billions of won.



On Monday, local time, the U.K. Ministry of Defense showcased the 'Dragonfire' laser weapon's test firing on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. As a highlight of the U.K.'s Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) initiative, introduced earlier in January, Dragonfire discharges a potent laser beam at light speed to strike its target, requiring approximately 10 seconds of laser exposure for full penetration. The development of Dragonfire, backed by a 100 million pound investment, is a joint effort between the U.K.'s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory and MBDA, the premier missile manufacturer in Europe.



A demonstration video, recorded at a Scottish military testing site in January, captured the moment a ground-launched laser beam successfully engaged an airborne target. Remarkably, the laser reached its aerial target in under a second. The Ministry of Defense praised Dragonfire's proven capability against aerial threats, touting it as "a potential game changer for air defense.”



The Ministry also disclosed that Dragonfire boasts the precision to strike a one-pound coin from a distance of 1 kilometer, although it stopped short of revealing the weapon's maximum range. Notably, operating the laser for about 10 seconds per shot incurs a mere 10-pound expense, a stark contrast to the 2 million dollar price tag per shot of the U.S. Navy's SM-2 missile, currently employed in drone interception. “It has the potential to be a long-term low-cost alternative to certain tasks missiles currently carry out,” the MoD also said.



While the United States has ventured into laser weapon development, these systems have yet to be activated in live combat scenarios. However, there are reservations about the efficacy of laser weaponry. A CNN report on Friday quoted analyst’s opinions stating, “Rain, fog, and smoke scatter the light beams and diminish effectiveness” and “the lasers must stay locked on moving targets for up to 10 seconds to burn holes in them.” Additionally, CNN underscored the challenges associated with cooling laser-generated heat and the requisite laser recharging mechanisms, underscoring ongoing concerns in laser weapon technology.



한국어