Paul McCartney reunites with guitar stolen 51 years ago. February. 19, 2024 07:43.

Paul McCartney, a member of the legendary British band The Beatles, recovered a bass guitar stolen in October 1972, nearly 51 years after its disappearance. According to The Guardian and other sources, “Paul’s 1961 Höfner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen in 1972, has been returned,” announced McCartney's spokesperson on his official website.



McCartney bought the German bass guitar in Hamburg in 1961 for 30 pounds, which is approximately 50,000 won. It has a distinctive symmetrical shape. “It was cheap enough for me to buy, and I immediately fell in love with it," the singer said in an interview. "It has a rich sound.”



The Höfner can be heard on Beatles’ songs such as "Love Me Do" and "Twist and Shout." However, it had been stolen in 1972 from the back of the van that was parked in Ladbroke Grove, London.



McCartney has been trying to locate his bass, and last year, he asked Höfner, the maker of his guitar, to assist him. The Lost Bass Project initiated a search to find the missing bass last year. Eventually, someone residing in Hastings, England, provided a lead that an old bass was in their attic. In September, they confirmed it was Paul’s stolen guitar.



Höfner said that the thief sold the bass to his local pub for free beer and some petty cash. Later, it was moved to Hastings and ended up in the attic of the person. Höfner explained that the guitar was kept almost intact but needs some repair and can be played.”



