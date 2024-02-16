Kim Jong Un threatens provocations near NLL. February. 16, 2024 08:13. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the launch of a new surface-to-ship cruise missile on Wednesday and ordered to strengthen military readiness posture in the borderline waters north of Yeonpyeong Island and Baengnyeong Island. In particular, he mentioned the so-called maritime borderline north of the two islands for the first time, making overt threats targeting South Korean naval vessels.



The North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying, “Strengthen military readiness posture in the borderline waters north of Yeonpyeong Island and Baengnyeong Island, which are often invaded by the enemy’s destroyers, convoys, speedboats, and other battleship.”



“We will consider the invasions by the enemy across the maritime borderline recognized by us as the infringement of our sovereignty and as armed provocations,” Kim added.



The fact that Kim mentioned the maritime borderline for the first time confirms the North’s firm stance that the notion of the country’s borderline, which typically refers to the border between North Korea and China, will also be applied to South Korea, which the North defines to be in hostile relations in battle. Some believe that Kim’s comments were intended as a way to justify high-intensity local provocations to be made by North Korea near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea ahead of the ROK-US joint military training and the April general elections in South Korea. “There is a possibility that North Korea will conduct armed provocations on the excuse of cracking down on the illegal fishing near the NLL or normal patrol activities,” said a South Korean military personnel.



The new surface-to-ship cruise missile revealed by the North on Wednesday is suspected to be an improved version of the existing KN-19 Kumsong-3. This is the first time since June 2017 that Kim’s attendance at the launch of a surface-to-ship missile was revealed.



