Korean footballers in European Leagues set to return to action. February. 09, 2024 07:36. hun@donga.com.

South Korea’s national football team captain, Son Heung-min, and other Korean players in European leagues have resumed play following their return from the Asian Cup.



Tottenham’s Son is slated to face Brighton in a Sunday English Premier League match. This marks his first EPL appearance in 42 days since his last match against Bournemouth on December 31. Son’s recent goal against Bournemouth places him fourth in the league with 12 goals this season, tying with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and trailing two goals behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Wolverhampton attacker Hwang Hee-chan will take on Brentford on the same date. Hwang, ranking seventh in the league, has scored 10 goals this season. Kim Ji-soo, the youngest member of the Asian Cup squad, is Brentford’s centerback. Kim has yet to make his EPL debut.



Kim Min-jae, the stalwart defender for South Korea’s national team at Bayern Munich, is set to resume action against Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga on Sunday. Bayern Munich, holding 50 points, is second in the Bundesliga, closely trailing Leverkusen with 52 points. A victory for Munich would propel them to the top position. In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in is scheduled to face Lille on Sunday. PSG currently leads with 47 points, maintaining an eight-point advantage over second-placed Nice.



한국어