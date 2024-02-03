N. Korea launches cruise missiles 4 times for 9 days. February. 03, 2024 07:25. yea@donga.com.

North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the West Sea around 11 a.m. on Friday. It has been three days since the cruise missile 'Hwasal-2' was fired from Nampo, South Pyongan Province, into the West Sea on Tuesday. Following the launch of a cruise missile on Jan. 24, North Korea has traversed the East and West Seas four times in nine days up to this point, displaying a bold show of force through successive cruise missile launches.



"Several cruise missiles have been detected, and ROK-US intelligence authorities are conducting a detailed analysis," the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced on Friday. The South Korean military is considering the possibility that these missiles were launched from the inland area of Nampo, Pyongan Province. Additionally, the chance that they were launched from a submarine at sea instead of land has not been ruled out, and analysis is currently underway. North Korea, engaged in a series of cruise missile provocations since the end of last year, seems to be indicating a threat that it can target all of South Korea at any time by deploying these missiles, capable of low-altitude, high-precision strikes.



On the same day, North Korean State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong Un inspected the Nampo Shipyard, where warships are built, and said, "Strengthening naval forces is the most important issue in accelerating preparations for war.” This suggests that Kim Jong Un might have directly visited Nampo, the site of the cruise missile launch, and encouraged the development of nuclear strategic weapons, including nuclear submarines. The media reported that Chairman Kim was thoroughly briefed on the construction progress of various ships outlined at the 8th Party Congress of the Workers' Party in 2021 and the status of preparations for new planned projects. Chairman Kim urged unconditionally to execute the planned shipbuilding projects within five years.



At the 8th Party Congress, North Korea unveiled a five-year plan for the development of national defense power, highlighting 'five major tasks,' among which the 'possession of nuclear submarines and underwater launch nuclear strategic weapons' was included. On Sunday, an "important conclusion" regarding the execution plan for the nuclear-powered submarine construction project was announced, indicating the likelihood that specific construction plans related to the development of nuclear-powered submarines have been finalized.



