N. Korea’s Hwasal-2 demonstrates low-altitude flight capability. February. 01, 2024 07:57. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

North Korea launched a missile into the West Sea on Tuesday, identified as the Hwasal-2 cruise missile, according to reports. This comes after the country’s recent tests of the strategic cruise missile, Bulhwasal-3-31, on January 24 and 28. A photo released by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency showed the Hwasal-2 flying at an extremely low altitude, just a few meters above the ground, with a maximum altitude of 50 meters. South Korean military analysts suggest that North Korea’s test of the Hwasal-2 was aimed at assessing its capability to fly at very low altitudes, possibly to match the capabilities of the U.S.’s Tomahawk cruise missile and South Korea’s Hyunmoo-3 cruise missile.



North Korean media reported that the drill was conducted to evaluate its counterattack posture and enhance its strategic striking capability. Specific details regarding flight time and distance were not disclosed. However, South Korea estimates that the missile may have flown for at least two hours, covering a maximum distance of 2,000 kilometers. It is believed that North Korea began developing and testing the Hwasal-2 in 2022, and there are indications that it might have already been deployed to frontline units or is on the verge of deployment.



The Tomahawk cruise missile, known for its ability to fly at low altitudes, poses challenges in detection and interception by ground radar. Equipped with GPS, inertial, and terrain-matching guidance systems, the Tomahawk achieves precision targeting with an error probability of less than three meters. Concerns arise that North Korea’s Hwasal-2 may be equipped with commercial GPS or electronic altimeter systems, enabling high-precision targeting.



A South Korean military official stated that North Korea’s recent missile launches simulated scenarios of an inter-Korea war’s initial stage, involving the deployment of cruise missiles with strategic nuclear weapons against both terrestrial and naval targets. The objective appeared to target South Korea’s preemptive strike capabilities and the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD). The official highlighted a drill aimed explicitly at the Cheongju Air Base, where F-35A stealth jets are stationed, and the Seongju THAAD site. North Korea’s firing of cruise missiles three times in just a week suggests North Korea’s interest in evaluating the capabilities of Bulhwasal-3-31 and developing nuclear precision targeting with various cruise missiles.



