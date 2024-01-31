Gen MZ captivates audience through performances with creative ideas. January. 31, 2024 07:32. leemail@donga.com.

MZ-generation employees in the performing arts industry are captivating the attention of young audiences and production crews with innovative ideas.



Sejong Cultural Center introduced a lifestyle-linked subscription service this month for the first time in the performing arts industry. This service allows purchasing up to 28 different performances planned this year at a maximum discount of 40%, with access to over-the-top streaming services (OTT) and an e-book platform for one month each. All 800 accounts prepared for this service have been sold out. This idea was initiated by the newly established DX team earlier this year, with nine out of 10 team members belonging to the MZ generation. "We aimed to present a lifestyle tailored to young audiences who enjoy a variety of content beyond just performances," said Kim Yeo-hang, head of the Sejong Cultural Center's DX team. "Considering the current trend of fan engagement through merchandise, we also provided 'hip' stickers created in collaboration with a well-known sticker company."



Unique performances led by the MZ generation are also receiving positive responses. From De. 6 to 17, the 'Club Arc with Antenna' performance was held at LG Art Center Seoul, combining exhibition viewing with a bar, reading, and concerts. Before the concert by singer-songwriters began, each audience member was offered a drink that suited the day's performance. Additionally, attendees could roam backstage and dressing rooms to view exhibited albums and photographs. "We tried to come up with elements that would excite young audiences with distinct tastes," said Kim Ju-yeon, a project manager at LG Art Center. Typically, more than 60% of the audience for LG Art Center's planned performances are in their 30s to 40s, but 'Club Arc with Antenna' attracted an audience where those under 30 accounted for 60%. The performance was planned by the LG Art Center planning team, composed of individuals born between 1985 and 1998.



Performance services targeting young production crews have also emerged. Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture recently launched the performance goods sharing platform 're:stage Seoul,' led by MZ-generation employees. This service allows for renting costumes and various props from different times or works for up to 5% of their value. Items can be browsed online, reserved, and paid for. The stage props-sharing center team, consisting of five employees born between 1986 and 1999, took charge of planning and operating the sharing platform. "We reflected the opinions of young production crews and audiences who seek to prevent environmental pollution caused by discarding props after performances," said Im Ji-eun, a manager of the stage props sharing center.



