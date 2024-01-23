Shattering stereotypes with twig-drawn circles. January. 23, 2024 08:06. hoho@donga.com.

Director Jung Yu-mi, renowned for her animation 'Circle,' has been invited to the Berlin International Film Festival four times. In a recent telephone interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday, she shared her artistic vision, saying, "I aimed to portray individuals constrained by societal norms,” and further explained, “My work is appreciated for effectively communicating the idea of breaking away from entrenched stereotypes.”



In 'Circle,' Jung's attention to detail in her pencil drawings is striking. "Since my college days, I've preferred Eastern over Western painting. This preference continued into my animation career, where I found comfort in the simplicity of black and white, as opposed to multiple colors. My animations, evoking the essence of Eastern art, bring out a mystical aura and deep symbolism in the narratives.”



Jung extended her creativity to publishing picture books based on her animations. 'My Little Doll's Box' (2006), which made it to the Hiroshima International Animation Festival, and 'Dust Kid' (2009), the first Korean animation featured at the Directors' Fortnight of the Cannes Film Festival, were both released as picture books bearing the same titles.



‘My Little Doll's Box’ narrates the journey of a girl within a doll box of her own making, a storytelling technique typical in animations but novel in picture books,” she said. “I’ve been drawn to experimental animations since my college years, such as unique Japanese comics and puppet animations. My works predominantly explore and interpret the 'inner child' – those childhood memories nestled in our subconscious.”



