Even ruling party asks for an apology for Kim Keon-hee’s Dior bag scandal. January. 20, 2024 07:48. buzz@donga.com.

The members of the People Power Party are asking for an apology and explanation from President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee for the scandal surrounding a Dior bag. As the president of the emergency response committee, Han Dong-hoon, said on Thursday that some factors may cause people’s concerns, the emergency response committee and the human resources recruitment committee simultaneously raise their voices. The ruling party's leadership said there is a clear awareness within the party that the risks surrounding First Lady Kim should be addressed on this occasion.



Han said that there isn’t a matter of conflict necessarily as it is a matter to be perceived by people to a question asking if there was a conflict with the president with regards to yesterday’s comment. To a question asking if First Lady Kim should apologize, Han answered that he expressed his stance clearly and surely.



Lee Yong-ho, a lawmaker recruited by President Yoon during the last presidential election, said the public wants to hear an apology and an acknowledgment that they would do better. Choi Jae-hyung, a former Chairman of the Board of Audit, also said the presidential office should provide a convincing explanation of what happened and how the presidential office handled it.



“There is enough need for an explanation of how an expensive bag beyond people’s everyday budget was given,” said Cho Jung-hun, the vice chairman of the human resources recruitment committee. “There are specific positions, roles, and expectations for the First Lady, and Kim destroyed all of them,” said Kim Kyung-yul, a member of the emergency response committee, calling for an apology. A member of the emergency response committee who requested anonymity said First Lady Kim should explain where the bag is at the moment.



한국어