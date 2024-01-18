Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva beats Ons Jabeur. January. 18, 2024 07:34. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur’s dreams of becoming the first African and Arab woman to conquer a Major competition were shattered into pieces just 54 minutes after she began a match against Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva, a young girl who is only 16 years, eight months 28 days old.



Jabeur was defeated by Andreeva by zero to two in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 on Wednesday. She kneeled in the final rounds of the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon Championships and the U.S. Open 2022. Last year, she advanced to the quarterfinal of the French Open. However, her best finish in the Australian Open was in the third round in 2021, following her arrival at the quarterfinal in the previous year.



By contrast, Andreeva made it to the third round on her debut at this Major. As recently as one year ago, her loss in the Australian Open Juniors Singles final made her cry. Following the heartbroken moment, she built on experience from repeated tournaments in the French Open (3rd round), Wimbledon (4th round), and U.S. Open (2nd round). Andreeva's surprise victory on Wednesday made her the second youngest player to defeat a WTA top 10 player in the Australian Open.



한국어