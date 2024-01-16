ROK Police present portable DNA detector at CES. January. 16, 2024 07:35. big@donga.com.

The Korean Police have recently unveiled a groundbreaking technology capable of instantly identifying suspects’ DNA at a crime scene. This innovation was highlighted at CES, the world's preeminent Information Technology (IT) and consumer electronics expo.



On Monday, the Police Science Institute (PSI) at the Korean National Police University announced its participation in the 'Korea Sensor Pavilion' during CES, which took place in Las Vegas, the U.S. from Tuesday to Friday. The highlight of its presentation was the 'Portable DNA Fluorescence Detector.' This sophisticated device, a culmination of advanced technology, can effectively detect and confirm‎ genetic materials at crime scenes utilizing a light source sensor. This tool enables the prompt verification of human DNA on-site, including the analysis of skin cells from a suspect that may be found under a victim's fingernails.



The development of this portable DNA detector was one of the K-Sensor technology development initiatives launched by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy. Since 2022, the PSI has been diligently working on this project. The development focuses on 'real-time high-sensitivity DNA detection sensor technology,' specifically for crime scene investigations. This three-year project collaborates with entities such as Sol Co., Ltd. and the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI).



CES, held annually in January in Las Vegas, is renowned as the largest global IT industry product showcase, spotlighting cutting-edge industries' future, including autonomous driving and AI robotics.



