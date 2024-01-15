‘Top Gun 3’ in the works at Paramount. January. 15, 2024 07:33. 4g1@donga.com.

The production of the movie 'Top Gun 3,' featuring Tom Cruise, has been officially announced. According to foreign media outlets such as Variety on Friday (local time), Paramount is currently in the early stages of preparing for the production of 'Top Gun 3,' with Tom Cruise reprising his role. Aaron Kruger, co-writer of 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Top Gun 2), is reportedly gearing up to oversee the script for the upcoming film.



Reports suggest a strong likelihood that Joseph Kosinski, the director of 'Top Gun 2,' will once again take the helm for 'Top Gun 3.' If he returns, it is highly probable that actors such as Miles Teller and Glen Powell, who were part of the previous movie, will also make appearances in the new film.



Tom Cruise is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to feature in Top Gun 3. According to foreign media, a few steps remain before Tom Cruise ultimately signs the contract. The news of Top Gun 3's production surfaced after Tom Cruise inked a film production agreement with Warner Bros. Notably, he entered into a 'non-exclusive contract,' granting him the flexibility to collaborate on films with other production companies, including Paramount.



'Top Gun: Maverick,' released in 2022, serves as the sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun." Tom Cruise reprised his role as the main character, Maverick, in both the original and the sequel. In the prequel, Maverick, a renowned Navy captain and legendary fighter pilot, attains the rank of colonel in the sequel. He takes on the role of a test pilot, contributing to the development of futuristic fighter jets. Notably, "Top Gun: Maverick" achieved syndrome-like popularity in North America and Korea. The global box office revenue alone reached an impressive $1.5 billion, with approximately 8.22 million domestic viewers.



한국어