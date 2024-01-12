Wembanyama posts a triple-double in 21 minutes. January. 12, 2024 07:38. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Victor Wembanyama, playing for the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association, has recorded a triple-double in just 21 minutes, bringing victory to his team.



Wembanyama racked up 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 21 minutes at the Wednesday game against the host Detroit Pistons and led the Spurs to victory by 130-108. This was the Spurs rookie’s first triple-double reported in 32 games.



This was also the second-fastest triple-double in NBA history, following LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, who compiled a triple-double in 20 minutes in 2014 when playing for Oklahoma. Wembanyama became the youngest-ever center to post a triple-double without a turnover since the NBA began records in the 1977-1978 season and the fourth rookie to record a triple-double without a turnover.



“Doing it in a win is everything, of course,” Wembanyama said after the game. “I didn’t know it was the second-fastest in NBA history. It matters to me. I’m not the type to take for nothing. This is the kind of statement we want to make as a team, and this is the type of statement I want to make as a player.” The Spurs rookie, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is one of the tallest players in the league right now, with a height of 224 centimeters.



