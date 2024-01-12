Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon bolts Democratic Party. January. 12, 2024 07:37. mjlight@donga.com.

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yeon declared his departure on Thursday, criticizing Lee Jae-myung, the incumbent party chair, stating, "The Democratic Party has morphed into a party of one person, a bulletproof party to defend him." Lee Nak-yeon, who served as a five-term lawmaker within the Democratic Party and as the inaugural Prime Minister under the Moon Jae-in administration, announced his departure and the founding of a new party, indicating potential significant repercussions in the opposition and third-party political landscape.



"After 24 years, I am leaving the Democratic Party," Lee said at a press conference held at the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon. "The Democratic Party has already become a 'strange home' for long-time members like me," Lee added, accusing the Democratic Party of having transformed into a "party of one person" and a "bulletproof party," devoid of the spirit, values, and dignity of former leaders Kim Dae-joong and Roh Moo-hyun. "For the past two years, I have been insulted as 'watermelon' (blue outside, and red inside; a metaphor for being a Democrat on the surface but leading towards the ruling People Power Party inside) and targeted for 'elimination' nationwide," expressing disappointment that such a cruel reality has not improved but worsened.



Referring to the three lawmakers from the non-mainstream faction who left the party the previous day as "comrades," Lee expressed his willingness to cooperate with them. Regarding the possibility of allying with former People Power Party leader Lee Joon-seok, Lee Nak-yeon said, "I am willing to collaborate with anyone who shares the same intentions."



Criticism erupted within the Democratic Party following Lee's departure. A total of 129 Democratic Party members released a joint statement on the same day, accusing him of leaving the party after only enjoying glories in the name of the Democratic Party, without making any sacrifice. Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung, who was discharged from the hospital the previous day, did not release any statement regarding Lee Nak-yeon’s departure from the party.



