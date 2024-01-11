Winner of Korea Image Award says South Korea is the future. January. 11, 2024 07:43. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

“Having known South Korea for a long time, I think South Korea is the future. I am grateful for South Korea that allows room for expression‎ as an architect,” said Mario Botta, a Swiss architect who designed the Leeum Museum of Art in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Kyobo Tower in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary of Namyang in Gyeonggi Province, upon receiving the 20th Korean Image Award’s Jinggeomdari Award. He delivered his acceptance speech in a video at the awards ceremony held at InterContinental Seoul COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. Korea Image Awards hosted by the Corea Image Communication Institute are given to individuals and groups that promote South Korean culture and raise the country’s status.



Jinggeomdari Award, which Botta received, is given to foreigners or companies that played a bridging role in introducing South Korea to the world. “I first visited South Korea in the 1970s on a trip and came to the country over 30 times since then as I began the Kyobo Tower project with architect Han Man-won,” he said. “I was able to witness South Korean cities going through transformation and reaching their Renaissance.”



Didimdol Award, which is awarded in recognition of contribution to promoting South Korea’s image, was given to Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand Genesis. Meoritdol Award, which symbolizes a cornerstone in a field, was given to operatic pop tenor Lim Hyung-joo, and Kkotdol Award, which is granted to recognize the contribution to blossoming South Korean image, went to Mafo Laure, who sings French-translated versions of South Korea's traditional Pansori songs.



