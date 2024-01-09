Citizen stops wrong-way vehicle on downhill road. January. 09, 2024 08:00. ksb@donga.com.

A 60-year-old citizen heroically stopped a vehicle rolling downhill in reverse, averting a significant accident. The driver, heavily intoxicated, had fallen asleep at a traffic light, inadvertently releasing the brake.



At 10:07 p.m. on Dec. 29 last year, a compact car operated by Mr. A, in his 30s, began drifting downhill at Juan-dong, Michuhol-gu, in Incheon, while waiting at a left-turn signal at an intersection. The car slowly entered the intersection, its headlights off, narrowly avoiding a collision with oncoming vehicles. However, it veered into the opposing left-turn lane, proceeding in the wrong direction. Despite other drivers sounding their horns, the driver showed no response.



Observing from the straight lane on the opposite side, Mr. B, in his 60s, realized the gravity of the situation when he saw Mr. A’s eyes shut. Acting swiftly, Mr. B exited his vehicle, yelling that someone had fainted, and dashed towards the errant car. He caught up quickly, managed to reach inside through an open window, shifted the gear to park, and engaged the handbrake, bringing the car to a halt. He then promptly turned off the engine and removed the keys, effectively preventing a major crash and ensuring no injuries occurred.



Mr. B, detecting alcohol in Mr. A's car, promptly called 112 and subsequently handed Mr. A over to the authorities. The responding police conducted a breathalyzer test on Mr. A, registering a blood alcohol level of 0.08% - a figure warranting license revocation. Investigations confirmed that Mr. A, under the influence, had dozed off at the signal, releasing the brake.



The police have since charged Mr. A with driving under the influence, in accordance with the Road Traffic Act, and forwarded the case to the prosecutors. They are now deliberating on recognizing Mr. B's courageous act of preventing the potential drunk driving catastrophe. “A major disaster was averted thanks to the courageous intervention of a quick-thinking citizen at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.



