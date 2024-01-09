Last year witnessed highest number of technology leaks in chips. January. 09, 2024 07:59. beepark@donga.com.

Last year, the number of instances involving the overseas leakage of domestic semiconductor technology was identified as the highest ever. The Supreme Court Sentencing Committee is deliberating on measures to enhance penalties for technology-related crimes and intends to reach a final decision in March of this year.



According to the office of Hope for Korea leader Yang Hyang-ja on Monday, the National Intelligence Service identified 13 cases of overseas leaks of semiconductor technology last year, marking the highest number ever recorded. This represents a 44% increase from the nine cases reported in 2022. In recent years, overseas semiconductor technology leaks have increased, with one case reported annually from 2016 to 2018, followed by three cases in 2019 and six cases in 2020. The analysis suggests that this trend results from the escalating global competition in the semiconductor industry, coupled with growing attempts by foreign governments and companies to steal domestic technology. Korean investigative agencies are actively working to detect and address these incidents.



Technology leaks are becoming prevalent across various key industries in Korea, encompassing semiconductors, displays, secondary batteries, automobiles, and shipbuilding. This poses a significant threat to both national security and the economy. Recently, it has been verified that the Industrial Technology Security Investigation Unit of the Gyeongnam Police Agency is actively probing two former Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering employees. These individuals face charges related to the alleged theft of submarine design drawings.



One of the primary reasons technology leaks persist is that the benefits of such leaks often outweigh the consequences when they are detected. In a regular meeting held on Monday, the Supreme Court Sentencing Committee deliberated on the possibility of revising the sentencing standards that guide court decisions in cases of technology leak crimes. The current statutory penalty for leaking national core technology is imprisonment for more than three years. However, the existing sentencing standard ranges from one year to 3.5 years, which is lower than the statutory penalty. In response, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy has proposed an opinion to the Sentencing Committee, urging an increase in the sentencing standard to at least 3.5 years to five years.



"As technology leaks are premeditated and clandestine crimes, the incidents currently exposed might only be the tip of the iceberg," Rep. Yang said. "Stringent punishment for leakers is imperative, and a comprehensive prevention system must be established."



한국어