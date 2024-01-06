Samsung, Tesla to showcase platform collaboration at CES. January. 06, 2024 07:46. will@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics and Tesla will initiate platform collaboration eight months after the meeting between Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in May last year. The collaboration between the two companies, which have maintained a close relationship in semiconductor supply and technology exchange, has been extending to interfaces that consumers can experience.



On Friday, Samsung Electronics announced its collaboration with Tesla using 'SmartThings' and will showcase the technology at 'CES 2024,' the world's largest information technology (IT) and home appliance exhibition, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Tuesday to Friday (local time).



Through this collaboration, it will be possible to connect, monitor, and control Tesla's electric vehicles, solar panels, Powerwall, etc., on Samsung Electronics' smart home platform, SmartThings. Users can check the real-time electricity production from the solar panel and the remaining energy of Powerwall. In the event of a power outage or other situations, the 'Artificial Intelligence (AI) Saving Mode' can be utilized to reduce power consumption, extending the usage time of Powerwall.



Furthermore, through integration with Tesla's 'Storm Watch' application, users will receive notification messages on their Samsung TV or smartphone when typhoons or heavy snowfall are predicted in their residential area. The service is set to commence for Tesla users in the United States in the second quarter of this year, with plans for future expansion into other markets.



Last May, Chairman Lee and key executives of Samsung Electronics held a meeting with key executives of Tesla, including Musk, at Samsung’s North American Semiconductor Research Center in Silicon Valley, the U.S. Tesla stands as a prominent customer of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor foundry business. The two companies have been engaging in collaborative efforts for the joint development of Full Self-Driving (FSD) semiconductors.



한국어