Everland's 6-month-old twin pandas meet their fans. January. 04, 2024 07:58. jino@donga.com.

Visitors can have an exciting moment to see six-month-old twin pandas in person.



Samsung C&T Corporation Resort Group, which runs Everland, announced on Wednesday that Panda World in Everland, Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province, the twin pandas Ruibao & Huibao will see their fans starting Thursday. They have not been unveiled and stayed within the Panda World for their growth since they were born by the only panda couple in South Korea - Le Bao and Ai Bao – last July.



Following their official debut in front of their fans, visitors can see them in person, not merely watch them grow on social media. “The baby pandas were merely 180 grams and 140 grams, respectively, at birth, but both weigh over 11 kilograms,” said Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won, dubbed Panda’s Grandpa. “They have grown so well that they can follow their mom around the stockyard.”



Only a few visitors can meet them for limited morning hours until they adapt to new environments. Everland plans to keep track of how they adjust and their health status before making a gradual increase in the number of visitors. “The twin pandas are likely to come out to the stockyard around 10 to 11 a.m.,” Everland said. “However, we are not sure when it will be because predicting the pandas’ behavioral patterns is hard.”



