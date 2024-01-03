Extreme hatred cause political terrorist attacks. January. 03, 2024 08:06. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

“A political terrorist attack caused by extreme politics promoting hatred” was how experts viewed the attack on Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday. Hatred and distrust toward the political circle are so high that violence has become a means to voice opinions. Experts say that if such political violence is neglected, it may lead to more extreme attacks denying democracy, as seen in January 2021 when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump broke into Capitol Hill and in July 2022 when former Japanese Prime Minister Abe was killed.



“The political circle should take this opportunity to remove hostility towards each other and refrain from expressing aggressive remarks,” said politicians of both ruling and opposition parties.



“Our party refined the event as a terrorist attack and criticized it as a serious threat to democracy,” said Kwon Chil-seung, the opposition party’s senior spokesperson. National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo also condemned the attack, saying, “Violence cannot be tolerated by any means.”



Political experts say that hate politics and extreme fandom, accumulated over the years, have been expressed through these acts of violence. They point out that violence has been repeated between different parties and even within parties if ideas clash, turning their backs against each other.



“Political terrorist attacks continue to occur out of distrust that one cannot convey their views without violent means,” said Political Science Professor Lee Jun-hwan at Incheon National University. Denying and opposing others has become a type of “vetocracy.” “Expressing hatred to the point of demonizing your opponent has become so commonplace that we regard the other side to be removed, instead of working together.”



Criticism is strong in political circles as well. “Extreme political confrontation has led to emotional confrontation among supporters,” said Rep. Seo Byeong-soo of the People Power Party in a telephone interview.



