President Yoon attends Christmas church service. December. 26, 2023 08:04. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the Christmas service on his own without his wife, Kim Kun-hee, at the Jeongdong First Church in Jung-gu, Seoul. Last year, President Yoon and First Lady Kim attended the Christmas mass and worship service together. The absence of the First Lady is interpreted as refraining from external activities since the Democratic Party announced at the plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday that it would pass the Special Prosecution Act on Ms. Kim Kun-hee’s alleged involvement in stock price manipulation of Deutsche Motors.



According to the President's Office, President Yoon arrived at the church early and exchanged greetings with senior pastor Cheon Young-tae and church members, shaking hands with each member after the one-hour service ended. According to Presidential Office Spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung, President Yoon responded by saying, “I will do my best so that the country can be a good gift to you,” in response to an elder citizen who showed him support. He also posed for photos with the youth upon their request and received candy as a gift from a child.



Ms. Kim has not appeared in public since her return from a state visit to the Netherlands with President Yoon on Dec. 15. She did not attend the memorial veterans event, the President’s first year-end event on Dec. 22. An official from the Presidential Office declined to comment on why Mrs. Kim has not appeared in public events, saying, “There are no set instructions for the First Lady’s actions.”



한국어