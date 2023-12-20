Pres. Yoon nominates new spy chief and foreign minister. December. 20, 2023 09:09. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday nominated Cho Tae-yong (67), the current head of the National Security Office, as the new director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Cho Tae-yeol (68), former ambassador to the United Nations, as the candidate for the Minister of Foreign Affairs. With the appointments of successors to the ousted Kim Kyu-hyeon, former head of NIS, and Park Jin, who officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 general elections, the national security office's leadership position, left vacant, is expected to be confirmed, resulting in a comprehensive overhaul of the current government's diplomatic and security leadership.



Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki held a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan on the same day, introducing Director Cho as a seasoned strategist in foreign affairs and security, adding that he would “enhance security and intelligence capabilities in his role as the head of the National Intelligence Service.” Regarding Ambassador Cho, he elaborated on the background of the appointment, emphasizing Cho’s expertise in the field of economics and trade, expressing confidence that he would make significant contributions to addressing diplomatic challenges. The appointments of the National Intelligence Service director and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are subject to confirmation through parliamentary hearings.



New NIS Director Cho said, "I will exert all efforts to make the National Intelligence Service a world-class intelligence agency that can compete with any other information institution globally." Ambassador Cho pledged to broaden the influence and activities of Korean diplomacy for the nation's security and prosperity. Although Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jang Ho-jin is considered a strong candidate for the new head of the National Security Office, his name was not included in the personnel announcement made on this day.



Some speculate that the emergency transfer of Director Cho, who was urgently appointed during the crisis of the resignation of former National Security Office head Kim Sung-han in March, and the strong consideration of Deputy Minister Jang as the new head of the National Security Office, may be seen as "revolving-door appointments."



Meanwhile, the presidential office plans to establish the position of Third Deputy Chief of the Security Office in charge of economic security under the National Security Office. “The deteriorating diplomacy and economic relations, particularly given the current upheavals in the international economic order previously peaceable where it was characterized by free trade principles,” a senior official from the presidential office said, explaining the need for this new position.



