PSG makes it to UEFA Champions League round of 16. December. 15, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain drew one to one against Borussia Dortmund on Match Day Six of Group F in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Thursday. Losing an opening goal to the German competitor in the 6th minute of the first half, the French club saw Warren Zaïre-Emery score an equalizer five minutes later, gaining one winning point in the end. Lee Kang-in appeared as a starter to play 68 minutes with a shot on target and four crosses, but no offensive point.



Earning one winning point, PSG ranked 2nd in Group F with two wins, two ties, and two losses recorded, making it to the round of 16. AC Milan won the final match at the group stage against Newcastle United by two to one, tying PSG by recording eight winning points. However, PSG got ahead in goal points and claimed 2nd place in Group F. The Champions League ranks two teams based on their match records against each other when they score the same winning points. If there is a tie in the two teams’ records against each other, a goal difference determines who gets ahead. PSG won a home game against AC Milan by three to zero and lost an away match by one to zero, outdoing the competitor in goal points.



As the final matches at the group stage were over on Thursday, the UEFA Champions League confirmed the last 16 teams. Defending champion Manchester City won all six group-stage matches and advanced to the round of 16.



