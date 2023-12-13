Hanok Lounges are open for tourists to experience Hanok culture. December. 13, 2023 10:15. sojee@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has created cultural lounges in Bukchon and Seochon, which are residential districts with many restored Hanok (traditional Korean houses). Since opening on Nov 8, 1,265 visitors have stopped by the lounges, where various cultural programs are held, including tea ceremonies.



Under the motto of “New Hanok, Hanok as part of our daily lives, Global Hanok’, the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to strengthen Seoul’s competitiveness and attractiveness. Six districts, including Amsa-dong of Gangdong-gu, were chosen as new business development sites for new Hanok villages in September this year.



“We are working to expand the scope of Hanok by recognizing modern buildings incorporating Hanok designs as Hanok,” said a Seoul city official. “We will continue to increase Hanok villages to have more visitors from home and abroad visit Seoul.”



Both Hanok lounges run their own specialized programs. The Bukchon Lounge operates a Bukchon Walk and Fair Tourism Program that introduces the history and value of Bukchon. In the Sarangechae, a section of Hanok is reserved for male guests, and tea ceremonies and Korean language classes with K-pop themes are held. The Byeolchae (detached house) is reserved as a resting area.



The Seochon Lounge, located in Nuhadong of Jeongro, Seoul, was created as a space to introduce the traditional Korean living style, incorporating characteristics of the neighborhood which is home to many young creators from diverse fields. The first floor of the lounge, a remodeled version of the modern Hanok, is used as an exhibition space for K-style living. The second floor is used as a resting and reading area for visitors.



“We will come up with more diverse projects to promote the value and art of Hanok,” said a city official.



