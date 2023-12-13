Yoon declares Korea-Dutch relations elevated to ‘semiconductor alliance’. December. 13, 2023 10:15. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

During his state visit to the Netherlands, President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the "cleanroom" at the headquarters of ASML, the world's only producer of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, accompanied by Lee Jae-yong, Chairman of Samsung Electronics, and Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group. President Yoon inspected ASML's lithography equipment with 2nm (nanometers, with 1nm being one billionth of a meter) process technology, hailed as the "game-changer" in the future semiconductor market. With analysis suggesting that securing the cutting-edge 2nm technology could dominate a market worth 660 trillion won, the President and key semiconductor industry leaders gathered to strategize for the pursuit of 2nm technology where Taiwan's TSMC is observed to be leading.



President Yoon visited ASML in Veldhoven, along with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Peter Wennink, CEO of ASML, and Chairmen Lee and Chey. President "I urge close cooperation between our two countries for the innovation of the semiconductor industry and stability of the global supply chain," Yoon said. This marked President Yoon's first corporate visit during his overseas tour and the first revelation of ASML's core facilities to a foreign leader, showcasing its advanced technological capabilities.



"Samsung Electronics and TSMC from Taiwan have just entered the 3nm competition,"



A senior official from the Presidential Office said. "Whoever secures the equipment for the 2nm process will have a significant advantage." President Yoon had previously said on Monday (local time) that the semiconductor cooperation between Korea and the Netherlands would now elevate to a ‘semiconductor alliance.’



Samsung Electronics and ASML have agreed to invest 1 trillion won to establish a next-generation semiconductor technology research and development (R&D) center and collaborate on the development of ultra-fine manufacturing processes. SK hynix also signed an MOU with ASML for the joint development of EUV hydrogen gas recycling technology.



