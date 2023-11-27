N. Korea's Manlikyong-1 equipped with Japanese digital camera. November. 27, 2023 08:14. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

A Japanese commercial digital camera was reportedly installed on the North Korean military reconnaissance satellite 'Manlikyong-1,’ which the South Korean military recovered after the North’s initial launch failed in May. Even with the magnification device, the maximum resolution was reportedly only good for a large ground object measuring about 5 meters across, according to an analysis. If the same camera were installed on the Manlikyong-1, which North Korea successfully launched into orbit on November 21, it would likely have little military utility. Reconnaissance satellites are supposed to have a sub-meter resolution (identifying an object less than 1 meter across).



According to information gathered by The Dong-A Ilbo Sunday, the Manlikyong-1, which was recovered by the South Korean military from Yellow Sea waters shortly after North Korea's first failed launch on May 31, was equipped with a commercial digital camera made by a Japanese company identified by ‘N.’ That it was an outdated model whose production has effectively ended. An analysis showed that the camera has a maximum resolution of only enough to identify a large ground object measuring 5 meters. At the time, the military said it had ‘little military utility.’



Some observers believe that Russia may have provided not only the launch vehicle technology but also high-performance optics. The U.S., South Korea, and Japan conducted joint drills to deter North Korean nuclear and missile threats in waters near the Korean Peninsula on Sunday.



