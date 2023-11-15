LG Twins claim Korean Series championship in 29 years. November. 15, 2023 07:53. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

The LG Twins, a member of the Korean Baseball League, has clinched victory in the 2023 Korean Series after a 29-year hiatus, which would be accompanied by substantial financial rewards. The Twins is set to receive a significant postseason winning dividend of approximately 3 billion won from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) and a club bonus amounting to 1.5 billion won. This windfall is surely the sweet taste of victory that can only be tasted by winning team members.



Despite basking in the glory of their hard-won victory, the LG Twins are far from complacent. Manager Yeom Kyung-yeop expressed that this triumph is merely the beginning, emphasizing the team’s forward-looking perspective for the upcoming year and beyond. The team’s captain, Oh Ji-hwan, named MVP of the Korean Series, echoed this sentiment. “We will reign like a kingdom,” Oh said. “I hope to continue playing baseball with the current lineup for an extended period.”



A notable aspect of the Twins’ success lies in their commitment to cultivating young, promising talent. Players such as Oh Ji-hwan, Hong Chang-ki, Moon Bo-gyung, and Moon Seong-joo, all drafted and developed by the Twins, have seamlessly transitioned into key roles within the team. Pitchers including Go Woo-suk, Jeong Woo-young, Lee Jung-yong, Yoo Young-chan, and Baek Seung-hyun, essential components for securing victories, have similarly emerged through the Twins’ robust scouting and training system.



Despite reaching the postseason consistently since 2019 without clinching the championship, the Twins view this year’s Korean Series triumph as a valuable learning experience. “We have seasoned veterans and promising young talents,” Manager Yeom said. “If we continue to grow young players each year, this will solidify the Twins as an enduring powerhouse in the league. We have just taken our first step.”



