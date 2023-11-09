The scary side of addiction. November. 09, 2023 08:49. .

Alcohol, gambling, drugs, games, power, and lies- what do these things have in common? They are addictive. You face demise and even death if you cannot escape from addiction. Vincent Van Gogh, one of the world’s most loved artists of all time, had suffered from alcohol addiction during his life.



Van Gogh’s painting “Absinthe with Cafe Table” (photo), created in February 1887, depicts a café in Paris. On the table, there is a jug and glass with Absinthe. People are walking past beyond the window. Vincent van Gogh used a narrow bush to color oil paints lightly, giving the watercolor effect. Paris was large and splendid, but it was a cold and sober city to an unknown artist outside of Paris. A glass of alcohol was consolation and pleasure for Van Gogh, who was poor and lonely. Absinthe was a cheap and addictive strong alcoholic drink with an alcohol percentage of 60-70%. It was widely popular among bohemian artists who viewed the drink as an inspiration for creation. Van Gogh was a big fan of Absinthe. He drank large amounts by diluting the drink with water. Alcohol was the culprit that drove down mental and physical health.



He confessed his addiction in letters to his brother, Theo. The only pleasure that consoled him was “drinking strong alcohol or smoking to the point of becoming unconscious.” “When the storms inside me grow strong, I drink alcohol to make myself pass out,” he wrote.



According to medical research released in 2020, Van Gogh’s cutting of his ear was the result of alcoholic dependence and withdrawal. Experts say he cut alcohol abruptly in Arles and cut his ear off deliriously due to alcoholic withdrawal.



Did he cut off his ear because of alcoholic withdrawal? The research is only a suggestion, not an accurate answer. What is clear is that the great artist had chosen alcohol for easy consolation and inspiration; he had worked to escape alcoholism but failed, resulting in a tragic death. That is why addiction is terrifying.



한국어