Politicians are indifferent despite the nation being on verge of disappearing

"College? I should consider sending my kid to a university abroad. What's the point of attending a university in Korea when it seems to be on the verge of disappearing?"



I recently heard this from a parent whose child is in elementary school. This parent resides in Daechi-dong, Seoul, the 'No. 1 private education area in Korea.' When I asked her about college entrance exams, her response was surprisingly related to the declining birthrate.



Parents in Daechi-dong tend to be more attuned to educational policies than parents in other parts of Korea. They often serve as experts in the latest admissions strategies, setting trends. The parent I talked to had moved to Daechi-dong due to its school district's reputation, similar to Mencius's mom, who relocated multiple times for her son's education. However, the parent questioned, “What's the point of sending a child to medical school or law school if the country might not exist in a few decades? This sentiment is becoming increasingly common among Gangnam mothers.” They perceive the declining birthrate as not a distant concern but an imminent crisis.



According to Statistics Korea, the average fertility rate was 2.06 per woman in 1983. Back then, even countries with a total fertility rate of less than 2.1 were already classified as having a low fertility rate.



However, during this period, no effective measures were taken, resulting in a continuous decline in the fertility rate. In 2001, South Korea attained one of the lowest-low fertility rates, with less than 1.3 children per woman. It wasn't until 2005 that the government finally enacted the Framework Act on Low Birth Rate in an Aging Society and began substantial investments to address the issue. The outcomes have been disastrous despite over 15 years, and an expenditure of 280 trillion won. Just last year, the fertility rate hit a record low at 0.78, making it the lowest in the world.



The warning light regarding the declining birthrate has been consistently flashing for decades. Unfortunately, politicians and administrations have consistently failed to resolve the issue or communicate its severity to the public, often resorting to cash handouts as political stunts. The 21st National Assembly established a special committee on the population crisis, which conducted only four meetings in ten months. Although 435 bills related to low fertility were introduced, only 19 managed to pass the plenary session. President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung pledged to address the low birthrate issue during last year's presidential election campaign, yet tangible change remains elusive. Lawmakers campaigning for next year's general elections are primarily focused on their constituency projects, neglecting the pressing national issue of low birth rates.



After their loss in the by-election for the mayor of Gangseo District in Seoul, the former leader of the People Power Party, Lee Jun Seok, and Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo have turned to a blame game. The two potential presidential candidates are embroiled in petty disputes. Meanwhile, the birthrate situation worsens, deepening the national crisis.



Kim Moo-sung, the former leader of the then-ruling Saenuri Party under former President Park Geun-hye, used to emphasize, “If we don't solve the birthrate problem, the country will be ruined.” While he didn't propose a solution, his concern was sincere. However, in my interactions with politicians, I didn't sense the same genuine concern for addressing the birthrate issue. We might be doomed if politicians are less concerned about this problem than Gangnam mothers.



