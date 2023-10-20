Bedbugs discovered in school dormitory and jjimjilbang. October. 20, 2023 08:08. mmj86@donga.com.

The prevalence of bedbugs, a persistent nuisance in major European cities including Paris, has also made an unwelcome appearance in South Korea.



Recent reports have emerged from the new dormitory of Gyemyung University in Daegu, where students have reported being bitten by these pesky insects since last month. “I met a dermatologist because the symptoms spread to my face, but high fever persisted, and inflammation got worse,” a student shared his experience. “I am bewildered that this occurred in a new dormitory.”



In response to the issue, the university investigated and discovered bedbugs in one of the dorm rooms. “We are looking into the connection because a short-term exchange student from Britain used the dormitory room. “We strongly suspect that a student arriving from abroad inadvertently brought the bedbugs with them,” an official from the university said. The university issued an apology and conducted an extensive disinfection of the affected dormitory on Wednesday and Thursday.



The bedbug problem also surfaced in a jjimjilbang in Incheon, where the Seo-gu office launched an inspection last Friday following a report. During the inspection, one adult bed bug and one larva were found to be alive. “Bedbugs had emerged approximately a month ago,” the owner of the jjimjilbang said. “Despite efforts to address the issue, it was hard to eradicate bedbugs.”



Bedbugs had disappeared mainly from South Korea in the 1970s and 80s when insecticides became widely available. In 2007, however, they were discovered in Seoul for the first time in two decades. Experts attribute the resurgence to factors such as climate change, increased global tourism following the pandemic, and the emergence of bedbugs that have developed resistance to typical insecticides, contributing to their spread throughout the country.



Professor Yang Yeong-cheol from Eulgi University emphasized the importance of preventing bedbugs, mainly through overseas visitors and their luggage. “Bedbugs are often introduced through suitcases, so it is essential to implement measures to prevent their entry into the country in the first place,” he said. “For facilities frequently visited by foreigners, it is advisable to designate a separate area for storing suitcases.”



