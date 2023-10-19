N. Korea withdraws from Asia Para Games over flag display dispute. October. 19, 2023 08:33. leper@donga.com.

North Korea has decided to withdraw from the upcoming Asia Para Grams scheduled for Sunday in Hangzhou, China. This withdrawal comes in response to a directive from the Asian Paralympic Committee, which prohibited North Korea from displaying its national flag at any Games venues. As a result of North Korea’s withdrawal, the total number of participating countries has now decreased from 45 to 44 member nations within the Asian Paralympic Committee.



“While we are sorry that their athletes won’t be in Hangzhou, the Asian Paralympic Committee is a signatory to the WADA code and therefore needs to implement their rulings,” an APC official said in an interview with the NK news. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had previously banned the DPRK from displaying its country flag at major sporting events, excluding the Olympics and Paralympics. This decision was made due to concerns about North Korea’s compliance with anti-doping regulations, primarily stemming from their refusal to allow external inspections of their national anti-doping association.



Due to this ban, North Korea was supposed to refrain from using its national flag during the Hangzhou Asian Games. However, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) disregarded the WADA ban and advocated for North Korea, allowing them to participate under their national flag. Although the WADA announced on Oct. 11 that North Korea had permitted the entry of inspectors, the ban remains in effect.



