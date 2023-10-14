Israel urges Gaza residents to evacuate within 24 hours. October. 14, 2023 12:09. pep@donga.com.

The Israeli military has issued an evacuation directive to residents in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, instructing them to relocate to the southern areas within a 24-hour time frame. Their statement indicates, "We will conduct a significant operation within the Gaza Strip in the coming days." After the unexpected assault by the Palestinian armed group Hamas, which resulted in their taking control of the Gaza Strip last Saturday, the Middle East conflict, which had primarily centered around airstrikes, is now on the verge of developing into a full-fledged ground war. Iran, a supporter of Hamas, and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, have categorically set the deployment of Israeli troops into the Gaza Strip as a 'red line.' Consequently, this is anticipated to mark a pivotal turning point in the escalating Middle East conflict.



Reuters reported that the Israeli military issued a statement just before midnight on Friday: "We will conduct a large-scale operation in Gaza City within the next few days." Israel also urged the residents of Gaza City and surrounding areas to evacuate to Wadi Gaza in the south for safety. Additionally, the United Nations announced on the same day that approximately 1.1 million Palestinians residing in Gaza have received notifications from the Israeli military, instructing them to relocate to the south within the next 24 hours."



The timing of the Israeli troops' entry into the Gaza Strip remains uncertain. According to the Israeli daily Jerusalem Post, several sources have informed this newspaper that ground troops are expected to enter on or after Saturday.



The United Nations expressed concern, stating that the order has severe humanitarian consequences, and appealed to the Israeli military to "revoke it to prevent the already dire situation in the Gaza Strip from escalating into a disaster."



On the day, Hamas issued a 'counter-statement' that discouraged the evacuation of residents. Salama Marouf, the head of the Hamas-controlled Government Press Office, labeled Israel's evacuation order as a psychological campaign intended to undermine internal unity by disseminating false information and sowing confusion among residents. "Stay in your homes,” he said. “We urge you to stand resolute in the face of this manipulative psychological warfare waged by the occupier, Israel."



Ongoing concerns persist that the deployment of Israeli ground troops may lead to both a significant number of civilian casualties and the potential for the conflict to expand across the Middle East. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who recently visited regions known as the Islamic 'Shiite belt,' including Lebanon and Syria, stated on Thursday, cautioning against an escalation of the conflict. "If Israel continues to target civilians in the Gaza Strip, there is a significant likelihood of a new front emerging,” the Iranian foreign minister said.



On Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office released photographs showing the bodies of infants and children who lost their lives due to actions carried out by Hamas members. Israel appealed for international support before moving forward with the deployment of ground troops. "This represents the gravest affront to humanity. It's a moment that demands moral clarity,” said U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who had been sent to Israel, while presenting related photos during a press conference. His comments effectively expressed support for the decision to deploy ground troops.



한국어