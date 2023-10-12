Samsung tops on Forbes’ ‘World’s Best Employers' for 4th year. October. 12, 2023 09:53. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that the company has topped Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Employers for four consecutive years.



In cooperation with German survey company Statista, Forbes conducted a survey of 17 employees in over 50 countries, including South Korea, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, India, and Vietnam. The evaluation items included the social responsibility, financial performance, and working conditions of the employers.



The survey also asked its respondents whether they recommend other companies in the same industry, as well as positive or negative images of them. Throughout the entire survey process, including recruiting respondents, companies were prohibited from being involved, and respondents’ anonymity was guaranteed.



While leading companies in the U.S. and Europe are placed high on the list of survey results, Samsung Electronics has been chosen as the best employer for four consecutive years since 2020. The South Korean electronics giant is the only Asian company on the top 20 list. The company is followed by U.S. companies – Microsoft, Alphabet, and Apple in this order – and Ferrari of Italy in fifth place.



Among the top 700 companies on the list, 23 were South Korean, which accounts for a higher share than in 2022, with 16 companies on the top 800 list. KB Financial Group was placed in 48th, followed by Kia in 109th, Naver in 161st, LG in 228th, Hyundai Motor Company in 229th, and Kakao in 432nd. Forbes highlighted the working environment of top companies, including Samsung Electronics, emphasizing the importance of opportunities for growth, global cooperation, remote work, and the meaning of work.



