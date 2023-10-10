The dignity of nations. October. 10, 2023 08:00. .

Though only furnishing indirect artillery backing, South Korea has not extended significant military support to Ukraine. Yet, it has emerged as a major beneficiary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The driving force? The sharp rise in exports of its defense products. At the vanguard of this initiative is Poland. Allying with South Korea, Poland is building local production facilities to become Europe's hub for Korean defense equipment. This collaboration is deepening across a broad spectrum of sectors.



Among many European nations, why does Poland bear a distinct affinity for South Korea? While possessing a sizable territory and considerable military and civilian might, Poland's strategic location, straddling Russia and the European heartland, has subjected it to myriad challenges and historical traumas.



During Napoleon’s march on Russia, Polish forces led the charge. A force of 50,000 Polish troops battled courageously, eventually facing a devastating fate. In World War II, Poles dispersed among the Free Polish Forces, the Red Army, and even the Wehrmacht. They made valiant stands in iconic battles, including the Battle of the Atlantic, the Normandy landings, Operation Market Garden, and the Monte Cassino assault. With the Cold War's dawn, however, they experienced betrayal by everyone, ending in tragedy.



Poles, therefore, grasp the essence of a formidable nation. As many NATO allies downsized their armies, Poland upheld a force of 160,000 regulars and 200,000 reservists. While part of NATO, Poland’s embrace of South Korea as a strategic partner, diverging from an overreliance on arms from Germany, the UK, or the US, is indelibly etched by historical lessons.



Yet, an even more foundational element is the unwavering Polish national spirit. Although "national spirit" might echo authoritarian undertones, it’s apt here. Even after eschewing conscription recently, Poland persists in its quest for military might, with its populace recognizing the imperativeness of a potent defense. History is replete with nations that couldn’t sustain this ethos. Hardships don’t invariably fortify; many nations capitulate and degrade. Defense hinges on citizens' resolute will and sagacious historical comprehension. The aspiration is for South Korea and Poland to synergize, not in defense and industry, and is intrinsic national resolve.



